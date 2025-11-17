ISIS adopts advanced AI tools to bolster recruitment operations

Shafaq News – London

ISIS used artificial intelligence for the first time in recruitment campaigns targeting individuals in the United Kingdom, the Telegraph reported on Monday.

According to the outlet, the domestic intelligence agency MI5 and the foreign intelligence agency MI6 are tracking a growing reliance on AI as a propaganda tool, amid concerns about the resurgence of ISIS and al-Qaeda in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa.

MI5 Director General Sir Ken McCallum said the two groups “have become more ambitious,” using instability abroad to encourage potential attackers in Western countries.

The Telegraph also said that ISIS has launched a new recruitment campaign for foreign fighters in Syria, using advanced technology and social media platforms, raising fears of attracting a new generation of recruits in the UK.

The report added that ISIS has relied on AI to translate and publish Arabic documents into dozens of languages instantly before spreading them on Facebook and other platforms, giving its propaganda a wider global reach before the content is detected and removed.

