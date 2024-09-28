IRI strikes “vital target” in Tel Aviv using drones

Shafaq News/ Armed Iraqi factions announced on Saturday evening that they struck “a vital target” in Tel Aviv, Israel.

A statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) indicated that the attack was carried out using drones, noting that the IRI will continue to strike "enemy strongholds" at an escalating pace, "in support of Palestine and Lebanon."

This attack coincides with Hezbollah's official mourning of its Secretary General, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike that struck a densely populated neighborhood in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday, resulting in the deaths of several of his comrades in the Lebanese resistance and many innocent civilians.

Earlier today, the IRI announced conducting attacks on three vital targets in Israel, “in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the occupying entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.”

Since October 7, 2023, IRI has claimed responsibility for numerous missile strikes on Israel and US bases in Syria and Iraq, positioning itself as a key player in the pro-Iranian Axis of Resistance, which includes Yemen’s Ansarallah, Lebanese Hezbollah, and other factions.

These strikes are seen as retaliatory measures for Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza and support of Lebanon.