IRI strikes six key Israeli targets with drones

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced it had launched drone strikes against six "vital" sites within Israel.

In a series of statements, IRI reported that their fighters had "targeted two critical locations in the Golan Heights with drones in separate attacks." Additional statements confirmed three other drone strikes on "strategic targets in southern Israel" within recent hours.

Later, IRI issued another update, stating it had also struck a "target in central Israel" with drones. They emphasized that these operations will "continue at an intensified pace against enemy strongholds."

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has consistently reported targeting vital Israeli sites over recent months, citing the actions as responses to "Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza."

In a related incident, the Israeli military confirmed, on Friday, that it intercepted a drone launched from Syrian territory directed toward Israel.

IRI is an umbrella organization encompassing all Iran-backed Iraqi armed groups. It includes many Shiite groups such as Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, and Ansarallah al-Awfiya, all of which are designated by Washington as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists.