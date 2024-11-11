IRI claims four drone attacks on Israel

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) declared, on Monday, that it carried out four separate drone operations targeting what it described as “vital” sites in Israel.

In a statement, the group said, “Continuing our path of resistance against occupation, in solidarity with our brothers in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the atrocities committed by the occupying regime against civilians—women, children, and the elderly—fighters of the Iraqi Islamic Resistance have struck a strategic target in the southern occupied territories using drones.”

A second announcement from the group confirmed a similar drone strike on “a strategic target in northern Israel.”

In a third statement, IRI noted a repeat operation targeting “the northern occupied territories.”

The fourth statement outlined an additional strike, once again targeting “a vital site in southern Israel.”

IRI emphasized its “commitment to escalating operations, indicating an increase in both frequency and scale.”

For several months, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has reported near-daily rocket and drone attacks on Israeli targets, citing the ongoing Israeli military actions in Gaza and Lebanon as a primary motive.

Notably, IRI encompasses all Iran-backed Iraqi armed groups such as Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada. All of which are designated by Washington as terrorist organizations.