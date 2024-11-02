Iraqi Resistance strikes northern Israel for third time in 24 hours

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) stated, that it targeted a “vital” site in northern Israel with drones.

The group confirmed that the attack was a“part of our ongoing resistance to the occupation [Israel], in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon..,” pointing out that operations would continue to target the “enemy strongholds” at an escalating pace.

Notably, the Iranian-aligned group began attacking US military bases in Iraq and Syria shortly after the Gaza war erupted, in October 7, 2023, with strikes escalating targeting Israel.

IRI is considered a key player in the Axis of Resistance, which includes Yemen’s Ansarallah, Lebanese Hezbollah, and other factions.