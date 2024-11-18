IRI claims drone attack on Israel

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) declared that it carried out a drone attack targeting what it described as a “vital” site in the Israeli city of Eilat (Um Al-Rashrash.)

IRI stated on Telegram that the strikes are in “solidarity with our brothers in Palestine and Lebanon,” underscoring its intent to intensify operations.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq is an umbrella network of Iranian-backed Shia groups in Iraq. These groups have been active in various military operations, both within Iraq and across the region, particularly targeting US and Israeli interests.

IRI includes several prominent factions such as Kata'ib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, all of which are designated by the US as terrorist organizations.