Israeli Army: UAV downed and explosion reported in Eilat
2025-09-18T17:56:58+00:00

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Thursday, the Israeli army reported that its Air Force had intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) “launched from the east.”

In a post on X, the military said no alerts were activated in line with operational policy, though its English-language page noted that alarms did sound in the southern city of Eilat.

According to Israeli media outlets, a drone struck the entrance of a hotel in Eilat, triggering air raid sirens and prompting a rapid security response. Footage circulating online showed visible damage at the scene, though no official statement has been issued regarding casualties or material losses.

Al-Masirah Houthis-affiliated TV commented on videos saying that the Israeli media documented the explosion of a drone "launched from Yemen."

