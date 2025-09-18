Israeli Army: UAV downed and explosion reported in Eilat

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Thursday, the Israeli army reported that its Air Force had intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) “launched from the east.”

חיל האוויר יירט לפני זמן קצר כלי טיס בלתי מאויש ששוגר ממזרח. לא הופעלו התרעות על פי מדיניות — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 18, 2025

In a post on X, the military said no alerts were activated in line with operational policy, though its English-language page noted that alarms did sound in the southern city of Eilat.

🚨Sirens sounding in Eilat following a hostile aircraft infiltration 🚨 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 18, 2025

According to Israeli media outlets, a drone struck the entrance of a hotel in Eilat, triggering air raid sirens and prompting a rapid security response. Footage circulating online showed visible damage at the scene, though no official statement has been issued regarding casualties or material losses.

🛑 بعدسات المغتصبين | ذعر الصهاينة ومشاهد من المكان الذي استهدفته الطائرة المسيرة اليمنية في أم الرشراش المحتلة pic.twitter.com/jA42GUyP21 — قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) September 18, 2025

🛑 بعدسات المغتصبين | اشتعال النيران في أحد المباني بعد استهدافه بطائرة مسيرة يمنية في أم الرشراش المحتلة pic.twitter.com/UyZCy1A1dU — قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) September 18, 2025

Al-Masirah Houthis-affiliated TV commented on videos saying that the Israeli media documented the explosion of a drone "launched from Yemen."