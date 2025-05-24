IHEC unveils candidacy rules for Iraq’s 2025 elections

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) released the official framework for candidate registration and approval ahead of the parliamentary elections set for November 11, 2025.

According to the IHEC, the updated system defines the application process, required documents, and legal standards under Law No. 3 of 2025, which governs candidacy for the Council of Representatives.

To boost voter participation, the Board of Commissioners earlier approved an extension of the voter registration period, now running through June 15. While Iraq has 29 million eligible voters—including citizens born in 2005 and 2006—only 21 million have completed the required biometric registration so far.