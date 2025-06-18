IHEC confirms voter registry update deadline

Shafaq News/ The deadline for updating the voter registry is set for June 20, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) confirmed on Wednesday.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Jumana al-Ghalai, the IHEC’s spokesperson stated that there are no official signs or decisions regarding an extension of the registration period. “Any change would depend entirely on a resolution from the Board of Commissioners,” she noted.

Al-Ghalai added that the number of registered voters after the update has reached 21,328,073, with a total of 2,054,176 update cases recorded.

Iraq is scheduled to hold its legislative elections on November 11, with the commission already completing the registration of political entities and continuing to update citizens' data as part of its broader preparations.