Hassan Turan steps down as head of Iraqi ITF

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF), Hassan Turan, announced his resignation, ending his tenure as leader of the political bloc representing the country’s Turkmen minority.

In a statement, Turan wished his successor success in this responsibility, pledging to continue “defending the Turkmen cause, upholding Iraqi unity, and remaining committed to the principles of the ITF,” without specifying the reasons behind his resignation.

Earlier this month, sources revealed to Shafaq News that Turan had intended to resign, with Mohammad Semaan or another member of the Front likely to be nominated as his successor.

Turan assumed the role on March 28, 2021, succeeding Arshad al-Salihi, who stepped down to focus on broader political and negotiation efforts on behalf of the Turkmen community.

A year later, Turan was re-elected during the Turkmen Front’s second general conference, held in Kirkuk.