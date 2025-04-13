Iraq’s ITF: Mehmet Seman Ağaoğlu appointed new leader

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq’s Turkmen Front (ITF) elected Mehmet Seman Ağaoğlu as its new leader, succeeding the resigned Hassan Turan.

Just hours before Ağaoğlu's appointment, Turan officially submitted his resignation from the leadership, without providing any reasons.

Mehmet Seman Ağaoğlu is a prominent Iraqi Turkmen politician and the official spokesperson for the Turkmen Front, a political party representing the Turkmen minority in Iraq.