Iraqi Turkmen Front refuses to participate in Kirkuk local government

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) stands against participating in the Kirkuk local government, waiting for the decision of the Administrative Court regarding the government’s legitimacy, reaffirmed the head of the front, Hassan Turan, on Saturday.

In a statement, ITF’s leader announced that "this government lacks popular legitimacy, and the front will not accept any form of participation or succumb to political and security pressures."

Turan confirmed the strong trust in the Iraqi judiciary, especially regarding the case currently before the Administrative Court concerning the situation in Kirkuk Province.

The ITF considers the Iraqi judiciary to be “the institution that protects justice and the rule of law,” stressing that the case before the court reflects efforts to protect the rights of all components of Kirkuk, with a focus on defending the rights of the Turkmen people in the face of political, security, and service challenges facing the province.

"We are committed to constitutional and legal solutions, and we trust that the judiciary will play its fair role free from any interference or pressure. This case is an important test of everyone's commitment to the principles of law and the constitution," Turan added.

He also stated that turning to the judiciary "reflects their commitment to peaceful solutions and respecting the rule of law as the foundation for resolving crises and achieving justice."

Kirkuk Government Dispute

Last Saturday, Hassan Turan, announced that the Administrative Court will review the case of the Kirkuk local government, formed at Al-Rashid Hotel in Baghdad, on November 24.

The Federal Court was set to review the complaints on October 22 but postponed the session to review three complaints from seven dissenting members: two from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), three from the Arab bloc of Al-Siyada (Sovereignty) Coalition, and two from the Turkmen Front. The court rescheduled the review for November 6, but the session did not take place.

On August 10, the governor and head of the Kirkuk Provincial Council were elected in Baghdad. Rebwar Taha from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) was appointed governor, while Mohammed Ibrahim Hafez, representing the Arab community, was elected chairman of the 16-seat provincial council.

Before the meeting, the KDP, 3 Arab bloc members, and Turkmen Front announced their boycott, calling the session "illegal" and noting they had not been invited.