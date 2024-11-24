Administrative Court postpones review of Kirkuk government for 4th time

Shafaq News/ The Administrative Court decided to postpone its review of the legality of the Kirkuk local government until December 4.

Last week, Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) leader Hassan Turan announced on Saturday that the court would address the issue on November 24.

Initially, the court was scheduled to review the complaints on October 22, but the session was postponed to examine all three complaints filed by seven objecting members, including two from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), three Arabs from the Al-Siyada (Sovereignty) bloc, and two from the ITF. The court later scheduled November 6 for the case, but the session was not held.

On August 10, the governor and head of the Kirkuk Provincial Council were elected in Baghdad without the participation of KDP members or several Arab MPs. Rebwar Taha was appointed governor, and Mohammed Hafiz was named head of the council.

Before the session in Baghdad, three blocs—the KDP, the Arab Alliance, and the ITF—announced separately that they would boycott the meeting. They declared that the council session resulting in the selection of the local government and the head of the Kirkuk council was illegal, asserting that they had not been invited to attend.