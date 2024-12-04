Iraqi Court delays ruling on Kirkuk government formation for the 5th time

Shafaq News/ For the fifth delay, the Iraqi Administrative Court postponed its verdict on the legitimacy of Kirkuk's local government formation to December 2.

The controversy stems from the election of Kirkuk’s governor, Rebwar Taha, and provincial council chairman, Mohammed Ibrahim al-Hafiz, on August 10 in Baghdad. The session was conducted without the participation of members from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc and some Arab representatives.

Before the session, the KDP, the Arab Coalition, and the Turkmen Front individually announced their boycott, declaring the council meeting that led to the appointments as unlawful. They also claimed they were not invited to the session.