Iraq's Administrative Court to review Kirkuk government case on November 24, says ITF head

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Hassan Turan, head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF), announced that the Administrative Court will review the case of the Kirkuk local government, formed at Al-Rashid Hotel in Baghdad, on November 24.

Turan told Shafaq News Agency, "We requested to withdraw the lawsuit filed with the Federal Court regarding the Kirkuk government to prevent overlap with the Administrative Court's proceedings,” adding, "The Federal Court's internal regulations allow the lawsuit to be refiled at any time."

What Happened?

The Federal Court was set to review the complaints on October 22 but postponed the session to review three complaints from seven dissenting members: two from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), three from the Arab bloc of Al-Siyada (Sovereignty) Coalition, and two from the Turkmen Front. The court rescheduled the review for November 6, but the session did not take place.

On August 10, the governor and head of the Kirkuk Provincial Council were elected in Baghdad. Rebwar Taha from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) was appointed governor, while Mohammed Ibrahim Hafez, representing the Arab community, was elected chairman of the 16-seat provincial council.

Before the meeting, the KDP, 3 Arab bloc members, and Turkmen Front announced their boycott, calling the session "illegal" and noting they had not been invited.