Kirkuk Provincial Council appoints deputy governor amid boycotts, legal disputes

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kirkuk Provincial Council held a session despite a boycott by key political groups, including Al-Siyada (sovereignty) Alliance, the Turkmen Front, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the session proceeded with the absence of Arab, Turkmen, and KDP representatives. "During the meeting, the council voted to appoint Yawz Hamid Mahmoud as the first deputy governor of Kirkuk."

In response, Al-Siyada issued a statement condemning the session, stating that several political blocs, including most Arab representatives, all Turkmen representatives, and some Kurdish members, were excluded from the process. The Alliance criticized the move, describing it as a violation of the law, given the ongoing legal challenges questioning the legitimacy of the local government.

"This session, held amid legal uncertainties, risks fueling conflicts and destabilizing the governorate," the statement read, warning that such actions threaten social cohesion and civil peace in Kirkuk. The Alliance called on all political parties to prioritize the governorate's interests over personal or partisan agendas and to uphold the rule of law to maintain stability.

Similarly, the United Iraqi Turkmen Front voiced its concerns in a statement, citing the political turmoil in Kirkuk. It noted that despite rumors, the Front had not nominated anyone for the deputy governor position and rejected the legitimacy of the current local government, calling it illegally formed. "We await the court's ruling, which we hope will restore the legal and constitutional order," the statement added.

Earlier in September, reports emerged of a meeting between Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, the head of the Turkmen Front, and a member of the Sovereignty Alliance. The discussions reportedly focused on the formation of the local government in Kirkuk and the exclusion of major political blocs such as the KDP, the Turkmen Front, and Al-Siyada Alliance from the process.