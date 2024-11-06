Iraqi Turkmen Front decries release of PKK-linked individuals behind Kirkuk fires, urges retrial

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) announced that Iraqi authorities released individuals accused of starting fires in multiple markets in Kirkuk, north of Baghdad, reportedly linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a group opposed to the Turkish government.

In a press conference held in Baghdad, the ITF's leader, Hassan Turan, said, "The people of Kirkuk were shocked by the release of individuals accused of setting fires at Al-Qaisaryah Market, Khan Kirdar, and the Ismail Darwish complex, who were arrested by security forces and had confessed to being members of the PKK.”

“The accused,” he explained, “confessed to their involvement and took responsibility for other fires in Kirkuk, Erbil, and Duhok…Their statements were legally validated before the relevant judge, and a formal identification process was conducted by the Kirkuk Investigation Court.”

Turan also noted, “The decision of the Central Criminal Court in Rusafa, which took over the case from the Kirkuk Court of Appeal for unknown reasons, could have severe negative consequences for Kirkuk’s security situation.”

The Front's leader urged the head of the Supreme Judicial Council and the Public Prosecution to challenge the decision and order a retrial, emphasizing that “the legally documented confessions are the strongest form of evidence.”

“We express confidence in the Iraqi judiciary's integrity and impartiality, awaiting justice for the wronged,” he affirmed.

Notably, Kirkuk is home to more than 15 historic caravanserais, including the well-known Khan Kirdar, Khan al-Tamar, Khan al-Baladiya, Khan al-Gumruk, Khan As'ad Bek, Khan al-Maseehiyin, Khan Dada Hamdi, and Tahir Agha Khan in the Hamam Alibek area, among others.