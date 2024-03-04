PKK affiliates display images of fallen members in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Individuals related to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) posted images of their deceased members in various neighborhoods and on the outskirts of the historic Kirkuk Citadel, coinciding with the celebrations of Nowruz, the Kurdish New Year.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the Emergency Police patrols successfully removed all posters, pointing out the lack of official approvals and legal permits for their display.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is a militant organization with a primary objective to achieve an independent Kurdish state.

Over the years, the movement engaged in armed conflict with the Turkish government, resulting in a protracted and complex conflict.

The group has been designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, the European Union, and other countries.