Drone Strike PKK Near Kirkuk, Turkey neutralizes PKK member

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a drone targeted the border region between Kirkuk and Koya near "Tal Khalkhalan" in Chamchamal District, Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News that the drone, believed to be from Turkish army forces, struck the headquarters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the area.

Chamchamal District Mayor Ramk Ramadan confirmed the incident, pointing out that the unknown drone struck an uninhabited area.

Initial information suggests the strike resulted in casualties.

On the other hand, the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) "neutralized" Zeynep Eyveri, one of the managers of PKK/KCK-HPJ.

Anadolu News Agency quoted security sources determining that Eyveri was responsible for the PKK activities of all female members on the Iran-Iraq border in the Pencevin region in the Sulaymaniyah countryside of Iraq.

"The terrorist, who was planning an action against military bases in northern Iraq, was neutralized by MİT."

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the EU.