Leader Barzani, ITF discuss pathways to cooperation in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with Hasan Turan, head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF), to discuss political cooperation among parties in Kirkuk.

Held at Salahuddin Resort in Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's capital, the meeting addressed Iraq’s political landscape and developments in Kirkuk, according to a statement.

Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between political factions in the province to enhance coexistence, ensure stability, and improve public services.