Hamas to open office in Baghdad amid Doha, Washington pressure

Shafaq News/ Hamas is set to open a media and relations office in Baghdad within the next two days with official government approval, a source informed Shafaq News Agency on June 13, 2024.

The move comes as Doha and Washington pressure Hamas leaders to show greater flexibility in ceasefire talks in Gaza.

Sources told "The National News" that the Iraqi government agreed to this step last month, and Iran will protect Hamas leaders, offices, and members in Baghdad if this plan is implemented.

Hamas's security and logistical teams have already traveled to Baghdad to oversee the preparations. "This step was discussed last May by Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and representatives of the Iraqi and Iranian governments," said a senior member of the Iraqi parliament with close ties to Hamas.

The MP added, " The move was discussed last month by Hamas's political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, and representatives of the Iraqi and Iranian governments. A senior Iraqi MP and the leader of a political party with close ties to an Iran-backed armed group confirmed those talks."

However, the decision has sparked controversy. "There is no consensus among Iraqi political groups on Hamas's move to Baghdad," the senior Iraqi MP told The National. "Some, especially the Kurds and some Sunnis, fear it will deepen differences with the United States. But despite the lack of consensus, the government's decision to host Hamas will not be reversed."

and the political leader said Baghdad has welcomed the idea of Hamas maintaining a high-profile presence in Iraq.

Hamas recently opened a political office headed by senior official Mohammad Al-Hafi in Baghdad and plans to open a media office in the city within weeks.

Another source revealed that Hamas plans to maintain some representation in Doha to oversee relations with Qatar, which is expected to be a significant contributor to Gaza's reconstruction efforts after the war, according to the newspaper.

If Hamas political leaders relocate to Iraq, it could complicate ceasefire negotiations, as Qatar may have less influence over the movement. Hamas has controlled Gaza since 2007, and its political leaders have been based in Doha since 2012.

This potential relocation follows weeks of increased pressure from Qatar on Hamas to accept US proposals for a ceasefire and the exchange of hostages and Palestinian prisoners with Israel. Hamas remains steadfast in its demands for a final ceasefire in Gaza, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces, reconstruction of the sector, and the unconditional return of Palestinians displaced by the conflict.

Sources disclosed to The National that " Hamas officials were told they could face expulsion from Qatar and punitive measures, including the freezing of assets outside Gaza, if the group did not show flexibility in negotiations."

This warning was delivered to Hamas's political leadership, including Haniyeh, during a meeting in Doha this June with Qatari and Egyptian mediators. The talks followed a visit by CIA Director William Burns to Doha, where he played a significant role in Washington's ceasefire mediation efforts.