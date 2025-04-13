First of two shipments: Iraq sends medical assistance to Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Iraq has dispatched a shipment of medical assistance to Lebanon, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

In an official statement, the ministry confirmed that Iraqi Health Minister Saleh Mahdi al-Hasnawi had authorized the delivery of the first batch, consisting of 36 tonnes of medical supplies.

The supplies were handed over in a ceremony attended by a specially formed Iraqi committee and a representative from Lebanon’s Ministry of Health.

The second shipment of medical aid is scheduled to be sent next week.

Since October 2023, Iraq has been providing humanitarian aid to both Palestine and Lebanon, which includes medicines, medical equipment, fuel, and other essential relief supplies.