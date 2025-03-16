FMD in Iraq: Kokjali farmers renew protests on livestock transport ban

Shafaq News/ Farmers in Kokjali, east of Iraq’s Nineveh, took to the streets again on Sunday, blocking the Mosul-Erbil highway to protest restrictions on livestock transport imposed due to a foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak.

A security source told Shafaq News that "dozens of demonstrators returned to the protest site, shutting down the road amid heightened security presence."

The crisis began with a quarantine on 22 livestock fields in Nineveh following the detection of widespread infections. The measures, aimed at containing the disease, have significantly impacted farmers, leading to financial losses and growing frustration over what they see as "unfair enforcement."

Tensions escalated as livestock transporters staged large-scale demonstrations on Saturday, using trucks to obstruct the highway in opposition to the restrictions. Protesters argue that while they are subjected to strict movement bans, certain well-connected parties continue transporting cattle freely.

Foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) has ravaged livestock across Iraq for almost a month now, resulting in thousands of deaths and putting authorities on high alert to curb its spread. The outbreak has also driven meat prices down due to waning consumer demand.