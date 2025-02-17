Iraq buffalo die-off: Swift action to contain outbreak intensifies

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Ministry of Agriculture has addressed the spread of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), with recent cases reported in buffaloes across several areas in Baghdad province.

Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Abdul-Ridha al-Khaza'i confirmed to Shafaq News that FMD, which has been endemic in Iraq since the 1930s, had been detected in areas including Al-Fadhiliya, Jurf al-Naddaf, Hay al-Wahda, and Nahrawan. He explained that veterinary staff, along with supporting agencies, immediately mobilized to assess the health of the infected animals. "The animals were sent to central laboratories for diagnosis, and the necessary treatments were provided," al-Khaza'i said. "Barns were disinfected using Farkon Las virus inhibitors."

The most severe cases have been observed among young buffaloes, with a mortality rate of about 5%, which the ministry described as within the expected range. This outbreak has already resulted in the deaths of hundreds of buffaloes, particularly in the Al-Aifar area of Babil province, where breeders have struggled to contain the crisis. "Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our veterinary health teams, infection rates have begun to decrease over the past two days," al-Khaza'i assured. He also emphasized that sufficient medications and antibiotics are available in veterinary hospitals and clinics across Iraq.

The Ministry of Agriculture further clarified that foot-and-mouth disease only affects animals and does not pose a risk to humans. "There is no evidence linking the outbreak to imported animals," al-Khaza'i added. "All incoming livestock were thoroughly checked and found free of any epidemic diseases." The spokesperson noted that FMD is an endemic disease in Iraq, which reactivates every four to five years, often due to factors like temperature drops.

In response to reports of a mysterious virus causing the deaths of hundreds of buffaloes in Babil province, Agriculture Minister Abbas al-Maliki ordered the mobilization of ministry resources. "We are establishing an operations room to monitor buffalo infections and intensify our response," Minister al-Maliki said in a statement. "Our priority is to control the outbreaks and prevent further spread."

The minister stressed the importance of increased surveillance and precautionary measures. "Meetings will be held under the supervision of Deputy Minister Mithaak Abdul-Hussein al-Khafaji and Director-General of the Veterinary Department, Thamer Habib Hamza al-Khafaji," al-Maliki stated. The ministry has also imposed a 14-day restriction on the movement of livestock in and out of affected areas to contain the spread.

Veterinary hospitals are being provided with virus disinfectants, antibiotics, and other essential supplies, and authorities are sending disease samples for testing at reference laboratories in the UK. "We are working closely with international partners to identify the cause and implement effective measures," al-Khaza'i confirmed. The ministry continues to monitor the situation closely as it strives to contain the outbreak.