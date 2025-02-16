Iraq buffalo die-off: virus suspected

Shafaq News/ A mysterious virus has caused significant devastation in the Al-Aifar area of central Hilla, Babel province, killing hundreds of buffaloes.

The virus, which appeared ten days ago, spreads rapidly among buffaloes, causing swift death. Hamid Raheef, a local farmer who has lost 25 buffaloes, described the situation as dire. "The disease hit the village 10 days ago. The animals develop a high fever and die quickly," he told Shafaq News. "We tried different treatments, but nothing worked, and veterinary services didn't provide vaccines in time."

Speculation among farmers suggests the virus might have entered Iraq through the import of infected livestock. "We heard about a shipment of infected animals that should have been sent back but was allowed into the country, spreading the disease," said one farmer who requested anonymity.

The outbreak has overwhelmed local authorities. Some farmers, unable to properly dispose of the carcasses, have dumped them on public roads, raising concerns about further spread. Municipal and veterinary teams are working to collect and destroy the remains, but delays in removal have heightened fears of a larger outbreak.

Ahmed Farhoud, Babel's veterinary director, acknowledged the challenge and pointed to low vaccination rates as a contributing factor. "Our teams are working around the clock," Farhoud said. "But when farmers don't follow vaccination protocols, it makes the situation worse."

In response to the crisis, Iraq's Veterinary Directorate has announced immediate containment measures. Director-General Thamer Habib Al-Khafaji confirmed a 14-day ban on livestock movement from foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) hotspots, particularly between Baghdad and other provinces. "All veterinary hospitals and clinics in Baghdad and across the provinces have been instructed to go on high alert to detect and monitor potential FMD cases," Al-Khafaji said.

He further emphasized the importance of cooperation from farmers. "We urge livestock owners to fully cooperate with veterinary teams during this critical time to protect their animals and prevent the virus from spreading further," Al-Khafaji added.

The Veterinary Directorate has also issued recommendations to enhance surveillance and epidemiological monitoring. This includes completing an immunological assessment campaign in central laboratories to determine the infection rate and identify the virus serotype by analyzing samples from suspected animals.