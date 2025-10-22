Exclusive: Suspects named in Safaa al-Mashhadani murder

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Shafaq News has exclusively obtained the names of five suspects accused of assassinating Baghdad Provincial Council member Safaa al-Mashhadani in the Tarmiyah district, north of the Iraqi capital, last week.

Iraq’s Interior Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that five individuals had been detained in connection with the killing, while a source revealed to Shafaq News that the detainees are part of a broader group of nine suspects.

A senior security official later identified the detainees as O. A., M. A., H. A., A. A., and A. A., noting that they were arrested under Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law.

Safaa al-Mashhadani, a candidate with the Sovereignty (Al-Siyada) Alliance, was killed on October 15 when an explosive device attached to his vehicle detonated, injuring two of his escorts.

