Dollar prices decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar decreased in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates dropped with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 146,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, 400 dinars below the morning rates.

Our correspondent noted that selling prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad dropped, with the selling rate at 147,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 145,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 146,450 dinars for every 100 dollars and the buying price at 146,350 dinars.