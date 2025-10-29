Diyala set for elections with +1M registered voters

Shafaq News – Diyala

About 1.05 million registered voters in Diyala are prepared to cast their ballots in Iraq’s November 11 parliamentary elections, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Wednesday.

IHEC spokesperson Salam Mahdi told Shafaq News that the province will operate 1,940 polling stations across 509 voting centers, confirming that all logistical, technical, and security preparations have been completed to ensure a smooth and transparent vote.

He said the commission will use electronic verification and counting systems, including voter ID scanners, digital tally devices, and satellite-linked transmission units operated through a secure network supported by the Ministry of Defense.

Addressing concerns over potential card fraud, the IHEC official stressed that each voter card is tied to a fingerprint and personal photo, preventing misuse. He urged citizens to report any attempts to buy or sell cards, warning that violators will face prosecution.

Mahdi also underlined that voting is strictly confidential, and any attempt to interfere with or accompany voters inside booths will result in immediate legal action.

Located along the Iranian border in eastern Iraq, Diyala is home to just over a million eligible voters and holds 14 parliamentary seats, including four reserved for women. The province’s Sunni Arab plurality, alongside sizable Shia Arab and Kurdish communities, makes it one of Iraq’s most politically diverse and competitive regions.

Nationwide, concerns remain over election credibility amid political mistrust, voter apathy, and regional instability, with analysts warning that the influence of armed groups and public disillusionment could impact turnout and confidence in the results.

Read more: Elections on schedule, legitimacy in doubt: Iraq heads toward November vote