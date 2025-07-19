Iraqi elections: Diyala becomes hotbed of campaigning

Shafaq News – Diyala

With Iraq’s November 11 parliamentary elections approaching, Diyala province has emerged as a focal point of political engagement, as candidates flood urban and rural areas with rallies, service pledges, and intensive media campaigns.

From Baqubah to Khanaqin, Mandali to al-Khalis, candidates are intensifying tribal outreach, reviving dormant projects, and promising development to win over skeptical voters. Salam Mahdi Murad, spokesperson for the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) in Diyala, told Shafaq News that 364 candidates are competing for the province’s 14 seats—including 103 women running for the four seats reserved for female contenders, marking a notable rise in women’s participation.

Murad explained that the field includes candidates from 10 parties, six coalitions, and two independents, adding that more than 1 million of Diyala’s 1.25 million eligible voters have updated their registration, signaling strong voter engagement.

Still, the race has stirred controversy. Political analyst Ahmed al-Obaidi flagged a tactic involving decoy candidates deployed to siphon votes from rivals, while calling on IHEC to address the practice to preserve electoral fairness.

Voters are also raising eyebrows at the timing of political outreach. “We’re suddenly seeing campaign visits, job offers, and service promises—things ignored for years,” said Baqubah resident Abdullah Radwan, questioning the motives behind the last-minute push.

Speaking to our agency, Diyala MP Salem al-Anbaki accused certain parties of exploiting state institutions to gain an electoral advantage, urging Baghdad and IHEC to intervene before public resources are further abused.