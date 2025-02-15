Diyala governor vs. Council: Lawsuit filed

Shafaq News/ Diyala Provincial Council filed a lawsuit against Governor Adnan Al-Shammari, according to a legal document.

The complaint, submitted to the Integrity Court in Baquba, alleges that “Al-Shammari suspended the work of the Provincial Investment Authority, dissolved its board, and refused to enforce council resolutions, resulting in stalled development projects and economic stagnation in the province.”

Notably, the Council’s head Omar Al-Karawi revealed, last months, what he described as attempts to disrupt the council's work, alleging that “political blocs were pressuring members to boycott sessions in order to seize control of the council presidency, the governor’s office, and political decisions in Diyala ahead of upcoming elections.”

Several months ago, the Diyala Council voted to remove Al-Karawi, from the Sovereignty Party, and elected Nizar Al-Lahibi from the "Taqaddum" Party as his replacement.

However, Al-Karawi returned to his position after a judicial decision, as his dismissal session had been held without proper questioning.