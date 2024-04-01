Iraq's top court rejects lawsuit seeking to annul parliament session

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Supreme Federal Court on Monday rejected a lawsuit seeking to annul a parliamentary session that was held to elect a new speaker, a move that has been met with controversy.

A court source told Shafaq News agency that the lawsuit, filed by lawmakers Haybat al-Halboosi and Ahmed Mudher al-Jubouri, was rejected for lack of jurisdiction.

The lawsuit challenged the validity of the session held on January 13, 2024, arguing that it was not properly convened and that the results of the vote were invalid.

The session was held to elect a new speaker following the removal of Mohammed al-Halboosi from the position by a court order. However, the session was marred by chaos and violence, and no new speaker was elected.

The Supreme Federal Court also postponed a hearing on a separate lawsuit seeking to annul the membership of parliamentarian Shaalan al-Karim, who is the candidate of the Taqaddum Party for the position of speaker. The hearing was postponed to April 29.

The Taqaddum Party has reiterated its support for Karim's candidacy, saying that the issue will be resolved after Eid al-Fitr.

"The talks are ongoing between the blocs and the Coordination Framework on the election of the parliament speaker. Ofcourse, the basis of the talks is the electoral entitlement on which the government of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani was formed," said Burhan Naser, a member of the Taqaddum Party.

Nasser added that the Taqaddum Party has the right to choose the candidate for the position of Speaker of the Parliament, and that a new Speaker will be chosen after Eid.