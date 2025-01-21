ACLU sues Trump over birthright citizenship

Shafaq News/ Immigrants' rights advocates have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over an executive order seeking to deny US citizenship to certain children born on American soil.

The suit, filed in New Hampshire by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other organizations, asserts that the order violates the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution.

“Denying citizenship to US-born children is not only unconstitutional — it’s also a reckless and ruthless repudiation of American values,” said Anthony D. Romero, executive director of the ACLU. “Birthright citizenship is part of what makes the United States the strong and dynamic nation that it is. This order seeks to repeat one of the gravest errors in American history, by creating a permanent subclass of people born in the US who are denied full rights as Americans.”

The 14th Amendment explicitly states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.”

Advocates argue that the executive order undermines fundamental principles enshrined in the Constitution and targets children born to parents without lawful status, effectively stripping them of citizenship rights.

Notably, the lawsuit is part of a growing backlash against a series of immigration-related measures introduced by Trump during his presidency. Shortly after his inauguration, Trump issued a wave of executive orders aimed at reshaping US policies across various domains, including immigration, energy, and criminal justice.

Among these actions, Trump revoked 78 executive measures from the previous administration during a rally in a sports arena, with several targeting immigration policies and citizenship grants.

He also declared a national emergency concerning illegal immigration at the US-Mexico border, classified criminal gangs as terrorist organizations, and suspended the refugee resettlement program for at least four months.

Additionally, he ordered a security review to assess whether travelers from specific countries should face a travel ban.