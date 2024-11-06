Diyala Provincial Council imposes 250,000 dinars fine on absent members

On Wednesday, The Diyala Provincial Council imposed a fine of up to 250,000 Iraqi dinars on members who fail to attend council sessions.

An informed source told Shafaq News that “the fine applies to each individual session missed, not collectively for all absences.”

The measure was introduced following the absence of a majority of council members from an important meeting on Tuesday. The session’s agenda included discussions on the service infrastructure and solutions to flooding in areas affected by heavy rainfall.

Notably, the head of Diyala’s Provincial Council resumed his duties on Sunday after Iraq’s Administrative Judiciary Court issued an order suspending his dismissal.

The court’s decision found grounds for issuing the suspension order and halted the council’s two decisions to remove al-Karawi from office. The ruling pauses the dismissal until the court rules on al-Karawi’s case, which he filed to contest the decision.

According to Shafaq News sources, the dismissal stemmed from internal disputes within the council over the appointment of new district administrators.