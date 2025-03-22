Diyala: Council to question chairman

Shafaq News/ The Diyala Provincial Council is set to hold a session on Sunday to question its chairman, Omar al-Karawi, as part of a move to remove him from office.

A source familiar with the matter revealed to Shafaq News that tue council will convene at 1:00 p.m. tomorrow to interrogate Al-Karawo in preparation for a dismissal vote.

Al-Karawi, who has faced calls for his removal, said on March 13 that he possesses legal documents proving his innocence against the allegations raised in the interrogation request filed by council member Jadaan al-Utaibi. He asserted that he would not bow to “pressure aimed at ousting him for rejecting corruption and shady deals.”

Council members began collecting signatures on March 11 to initiate the questioning process and formally submitted a request listing specific questions for the chairman, along with a timeframe for his responses.

Diyala has been grappling with deep political divisions that have effectively paralyzed the council’s sessions for more than two months.