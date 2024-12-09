Dhi Qar Provincial Council to decide governor's fate amid divisions

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Dhi Qar Provincial Council convened a session to question Governor Murtadha al-Ibrahimi and decide on his continuation in office, as divisions among council members deepen.

A source familiar with the matter told Shafaq News Agency that the council is currently split into two factions. “One faction, led by former governor Ahmed al-Khafaji, supports Governor al-Ibrahimi, while the opposing faction, led by another former governor, Mohammed Hadi, is pushing for his removal,” the source said.

The anti-governor faction holds a slight majority, with 10 members compared to 8 in the pro-governor group.

The council had previously deemed the governor absent from a prior questioning session, intensifying the dispute.

“The coming hours may bring significant political shifts between the parties,” the source added, noting that Monday’s session is expected to be decisive for the governor's future.

The session's agenda includes not only the governor’s questioning but also the summoning of several key officials: the mayor of Al-Nasiriyah district, the Dhi Qar police chief, and directors of the municipality, state properties, agriculture, and planning departments.

Additionally, the council will address mechanisms for allocating administrative units.