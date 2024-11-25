Dhi Qar Council launches crisis plan after Shafaq News reveals severe drought

Shafaq News/ The Dhi Qar Provincial Council convened, on Monday, in an expanded meeting chaired by Deputy Head Mortadha al-Saeedi to address the acute water crisis plaguing the province.

The meeting came days after Shafaq News published an exclusive report highlighting the severe drought in al-Abyad village, north of Nasiriyah, which has left residents struggling for basic water needs and devastated agricultural lands.

During the session, the council agreed to dispatch a delegation, led by Deputy Head al-Saeedi, to Baghdad to engage the Ministry of Water Resources, suggesting to form a high-level committee to curb water allocation violations by neighboring provinces. Additionally, subcommittees will be established in every district and subdistrict, headed by local officials, to address encroachments.

Dhi Qar's police force has also been tasked with deploying special patrol units from the Directorate of Regiments to enforce compliance and tackle unauthorized water use.

The council further resolved to send a team, also led by al-Saeedi, to Wasit province to investigate and resolve reported violations affecting Dhi Qar’s water share.

Moreover, the attendees demanded an increase in water releases from the Tharthar Basin to meet the province’s agricultural plans authorized by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Last Friday, Shafaq News revealed the dire conditions in al-Abyad village, where severe drought has drained water sources and left farmland barren. The report revealed that residents endure long daily journeys to procure water from distant markets.

A resident, Hajji Abu Wissam told Shafaq News, “The rains have been ineffective for years. Most villagers have migrated to the city, leaving behind desolate lands. I drive long distances daily to fill a blue water tank from the city and bring it back to my home.”