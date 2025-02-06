Despite court objections, Iraq releases First Amnesty prisoner

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq's Maysan Court of Appeal released the first detainee under the recently enacted General Amnesty Law.

The General Amnesty Law, which took effect on January 21, 2025, as part of a broader legislative package, aims to grant amnesty to individuals convicted of certain offenses, while excluding those involved in terrorism, violent acts, and drug-related crimes.

Earlier today, courts across Iraq began implementing the provisions of the law. The Saladin Court of Appeal enforced it, with its presidency granting amnesty to over 30 defendants based on various legal provisions outlined in the law. In addition, the Najaf Criminal Court and the Diwaniya Appeals Court confirmed their application of the law in accordance with the Supreme Judicial Council’s instructions.

MP Nayef al-Shammari, in a statement, underscored the law's importance in addressing overcrowded prisons and initiating a process of social healing. He emphasized that the amnesty represents an opportunity for reconciliation and a chance to rebuild trust in the judicial system.

Despite its promising goals, the law’s implementation has faced hurdles. On February 4, 2025, Iraq's Federal Supreme Court issued an interim order suspending enforcement of the Amnesty Law, citing concerns about its compatibility with the Constitution. The court’s step triggered political tensions, particularly among Sunni leaders who viewed it as a challenge to their political gains.

In response, the Supreme Judicial Council reaffirmed the importance of adhering to Parliament’s directives, rejecting the suspension and ensuring that courts continue to process cases under the law’s provisions.