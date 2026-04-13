Bahrain summons Iraq's Chargé d'Affaires over drone attacks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry summoned Iraq's Chargé d'Affaires Ahmed Ismail al-Karawi on Monday, delivering a formal protest note over continued drone attacks on the kingdom and Gulf Cooperation Council states launched from Iraqi territory.

Director General of Bilateral Relations Ambassador Abdullah bin Ali Al-Khalifa conveyed Bahrain's "strong condemnation" of the strikes and pressing Iraq to address the attacks urgently and responsibly in line with relevant international and regional laws and conventions.

The summoning makes Bahrain the third Gulf state in recent days to formally protest Iraq over cross-border drone attacks, following similar moves by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) claimed hundreds of attacks on US interests in the Gulf region since the start of the US-Israel war on Iran on February 28.

Read more: Iraqi Armed factions' cross-border attacks draw legal warnings and Arab pressure