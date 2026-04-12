Saudi Arabia summons Iraq's Ambassador over cross-border drone strikes

Shafaq News- Riyadh

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry summoned Iraq's Ambassador Safia Taleb al-Suhail on Sunday over drone attacks on the kingdom and Gulf states launched from Iraqi soil.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Saud al-Sati delivered a formal protest note to the ambassador, according to a statement, conveying Saudi Arabia's condemnation of the strikes and urging Iraq to address such threats responsibly.

Al-Sati reiterated the kingdom's categorical rejection of violations of state sovereignty and attempts to destabilize the region, warning that Saudi Arabia would take all necessary measures to defend its security and protect its territory.

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