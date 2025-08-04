Bahrain to open consulate in Erbil

2025-08-04T16:13:01+00:00

Shafaq News – Erbil

Bahrain expressed on Monday its intention to open a consulate in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, and launch direct flights between Manama and Erbil.

According to a statement from Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani’s office, Barzani met with Bahrain’s ambassador to Iraq, Khalid Ahmed Al-Mansour. The two discussed political developments in Iraq and the region, as well as relations between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government.

The statement added that Ambassador Al-Mansour praised Barzani’s leadership and wisdom in managing the Kurdistan Region, highlighting its strong standing in the region.

Al-Mansour reaffirmed Bahrain’s support for the Kurdistan Region and revealed that Bahraini Airlines will soon begin operating direct flights between Manama and Erbil.

