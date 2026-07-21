Baghdad names acting Public Service Council chief

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi on Tuesday appointed the oldest member of the Public Service Council as acting chief, an official document showed.

Parliament voted on July 19 to revoke the appointments of the council's Chief Muhi Murtada al-Qazwini and two vice chairmen.

Iraq has recently carried out a series of senior leadership changes across the ministries of electricity, oil, and transport under directives from Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi and the respective ministers.

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