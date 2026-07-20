Transport Ministry reshuffles senior officials at GCPI

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Transport Minister Wahab Salman Al-Hassani on Monday ordered a broad reshuffle of senior officials at the General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI), reassigning and appointing several department heads and port directors, according to an official document.

The order transferred Firas Salem Abdul Hassan from his post as head of the company’s legal department to Umm Qasr South Port, appointing Raad Malik Sharqi to succeed him. Salem Jabbar Hussein also took over as director of Umm Qasr North Port.

Mayada Jassim Dakhel assumed leadership of the Housing and Properties Department, while Jassim Kamil Mazouq moved from Khor Al-Zubair Port to Al-Maqal Port and Ali Abdul Wahab Khamis took charge of Khor Al-Zubair.

Ahmed Khalaf Najil shifted from the commercial department to the audit department, with Mohammed Jassim Mohammed Saleh replacing him. The order also reassigned Anwar Sabah Saleh from the engineering department to the communications department and transferred Muntadhar Abdul Razzaq Kati from the Japanese Loan Authority to Abu Flous Port.

The ministry did not disclose the reasons for the changes.

The reshuffle is the latest in a series of senior administrative changes across government institutions, following recent dismissals, transfers, and appointments at the ministries of electricity, oil, and transport under directives from Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi and cabinet ministers.