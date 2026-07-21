Electricity Ministry replaces Iraq’s Sadr City chief

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Electricity Ministry on Tuesday replaced the head of the Sadr City Electricity Distribution Branch in Baghdad and assigned a successor, according to an official document.

The ministry relieved Yas Khudair Farhoud of his duties and revoked his managerial allowances after determining that he did not meet the position's job description requirements. It named Mousa Sultan Hajim, formerly director of the Projects Implementation Department at the General Company for Baghdad Electricity Distribution, whose performance will be evaluated after three months under the applicable criteria.

The appointment is the latest in a broader administrative reshuffle across several Iraqi ministries, including electricity, oil, and transport, ordered by Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi and cabinet ministers.