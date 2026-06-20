Baghdad grants free diesel for private generators in summer

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's government on Saturday approved free diesel supplies for private generator owners during July and August to improve electricity availability during the summer peak season.

According to the PM Ali Al-Zaidi’s office, private generators will receive 45 liters of diesel free of charge for every 1 KVA of capacity, provided that electricity supply to residents does not fall below 20 hours per day. The decision also requires private units to provide electricity for 12 hours daily in coordination with the national grid.

The cabinet also authorized provincial governments to set fair pricing for amperes supplied by private operators, while the High Commission for Coordination among Provinces will establish monitoring mechanisms in coordination with the Ministry of Electricity and the National Security Service.

Al-Zaidi called for improved electricity services, greater grid stability, and measures to protect the Tigris River from pollution.

ترأس رئيس مجلس الوزراء السيد علي فالح الزيدي، مساء أمسِ السبت، الجلسة الاعتيادية السابعة لمجلس الوزراء، جرت فيها مناقشة تطورات الأوضاع في البلاد، واستعراض الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول الأعمال واتخاذ القرارات اللازمة بشأنها.وفي مستهلّ الجلسة، شدد السيد رئيس مجلس الوزراء على… pic.twitter.com/EHtaDLuPBP — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) June 20, 2026

Iraq faces a severe electricity shortage each summer as demand exceeds 60,000 megawatts while available generation falls short by nearly 40,000 MW. The crisis has been compounded by fuel and gas shortages, aging transmission and distribution networks, and heavy reliance on imported gas to operate power plants.

Read more: 40-GW electricity gap forces Iraq to back private generators