Shafaq News- Cairo

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Monday called the parties to the conflict in the Middle East

for dialogue between parties to regional conflicts to reduce tensions and prevent further escalation.

During a meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy in Cairo, on the sidelines of the 166th regular session of the Council of the Arab League at the ministerial level, Hussein said the Arab League could play a role through its regional contacts and support for dialogue.

They discussed cooperation within the Arab League, regional developments and tensions between Tehran and Washington, including the impact of escalation on regional security and stability. Talks also covered potential disruptions to navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and their impact on Arab economies, particularly Iraq, given the waterway’s importance to global trade and energy supplies.

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