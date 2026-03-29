Iraq rejects use of its territory for attacks on neighboring states

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein noted Baghdad’s commitment to state sovereignty and rejection of regional escalation during the 165th session of the Arab League Council, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Hussein pointed out that Iraq “will not be a battleground for settling regional scores” and will not allow its territory to be used to attack neighboring countries, adding that the Iraqi government remains committed to safeguarding national sovereignty and strengthening ties with neighboring states.

“The war has caused casualties among Iraqi civilians and security personnel and damaged government institutions, service facilities, residential areas, and diplomatic premises,” he stated, referring to a recent attack targeting the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok.

Earlier this week, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry noted that Iraq is taking necessary measures to address security challenges in line with the constitution and the law, expressing Iraq’s readiness to receive information related to attacks launched from Iraqi territory.

On March 25, six Arab countries called on Iraq to prevent attacks by armed groups operating from its territory, warning of escalation if no action is taken. The call followed claims by the armed group Awliyaa Al-Dam of carrying out more than 130 operations across Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, Syria, Jordan, and Gulf states.

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