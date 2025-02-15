Amnesty recipients face renewed threat of incarceration, sparking concern

Shafaq News/ The Strategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq has warned, on Friday, that individuals recently released from prison may return to criminal behavior or fail to reintegrate smoothly into society if rehabilitation programs are not implemented before their release.

These concerns come as Iraqi courts began enforcing the General Amnesty Law on February 6, 2025. Sources within the Iraqi Parliament have revealed that the law will cover 57,280 detainees, with a range of charges and crimes included under the amnesty.

Dr. Fadil Al-Gharawi, head of the Human Rights Center, noted that individuals with criminal backgrounds might face difficulties re-entering society without undergoing rehabilitation programs. "This has been demonstrated in previous years when released prisoners would often return to crime after serving their sentences," he said.

Al-Gharawi acknowledged that while the amnesty law is part of the broader reform process, giving offenders a second chance to abandon criminal behavior, it does not negate the necessity of comprehensive rehabilitation efforts.

"Those included in the law should undergo full reform and developmental programs to help prevent them from reoffending," he emphasized.

The amnesty law applies to individuals found with less than 50 grams of illegal drugs, with a special focus on rehabilitating minors involved in such offenses.

Al-Gharawi also pointed out recent amendments to Iraq's anti-drug law, which included the establishment of 15 rehabilitation centers under the Ministry of Interior, along with private sector facilities.

He explained that the core approach involves subjecting all drug users to a rehabilitation program, lasting 6 to 10 months under medical, health, and psychological supervision. Additionally, individuals who voluntarily report their addiction can have their drug-related charges dropped and instead be given an opportunity for rehabilitation.

Al-Gharawi believes, these changes, along with the rehabilitation programs under the amnesty law, will help reintegrate individuals into society and reduce the likelihood of future criminal activity.

The Iraqi Parliament passed a series of controversial laws on January 21, 2025, including amendments to the General Amnesty Law, the Personal Status Law, and a law for the return of properties in Kirkuk.

However, dozens of lawmakers objected to the laws being passed together and boycotted the session, subsequently filing a petition with the Federal Supreme Court to challenge the legitimacy of the vote. The court issued a temporary order to suspend the laws' implementation, but the Supreme Judicial Council issued a ruling instructing court to proceed with implementing the laws.

Last Tuesday, the Federal Supreme Court reversed its temporary suspension order, allowing the three controversial laws to go into effect.