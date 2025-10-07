Al-Hakim: Iraq entering a new phase of political maturity

Shafaq News – Erbil / Baghdad

Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections will mark a new stage of political maturity, National State Forces Alliance leader Ammar al-Hakim said on Tuesday, describing the vote as a turning point toward “sustainable stability.”

The Alliance, a moderate Shiite bloc advocating national unity and institutional reform, won four seats in the 2021 vote.

During the Miri Forum in Erbil, al-Hakim emphasized that Iraq has come a long way since 2003, transitioning from a totalitarian system to a pluralistic democracy that “continues to evolve despite deep ethnic, sectarian, and regional diversity.”

“As Iraq’s first post-Saddam elections in 2005 laid the foundations of democracy, the 2025 elections will lay the foundations of lasting stability,” he said, citing greater political regularity, economic recovery, and improved regional and international ties.

Al-Hakim’s remarks come as Iraq prepares for its November 11 parliamentary elections, widely seen as a test of political renewal after years of paralysis, unrest, and low voter confidence.

