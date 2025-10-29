Al-Abadi’s Coalition warns of bitter election rivalry

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The political competition had reached a “bone-breaking” stage among rival Sunni parties, alongside deepening divisions within Shiite and Kurdish blocs, Al-Nasr (Victory) Coalition, led by former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, said on Wednesday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, coalition spokesperson Aqil al-Duraini urged that electoral competition remain positive and based on realistic programs, rejecting what he described as a turn toward sectarian and divisive rivalries.

He called the current contest unprecedented, explaining that al-Nasr Coalition withdrew its candidates “in protest against the political conduct of participating blocs, following numerous observations of excessive use of public funds during campaigns and a lack of fairness in managing the electoral process.”

In June, the Coalition decided not to take part in the elections scheduled for November 8, choosing instead to support the National State Forces Alliance.

Al-Duraini warned that Iraq faces multiple crises that "may intensify after the elections, including water shortages, declining global oil prices, and the continued presence of Turkish forces in some northern regions."

While reaffirming that elections remain the only legitimate path for a peaceful transfer of power, he revealed that the coalition is “working to build new understandings and alliances with various political forces to restore balance to the political process and correct its course.”

