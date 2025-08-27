Al-Nasr Coalition: De-Baathification Law used for "whimsical" exclusions

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Al-Nasr (Victory) Coalition, led by former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, on Wednesday called for new legislation to clearly regulate the status of Baath Party members, warning that the current Accountability and Justice Law is being used for “whimsical” exclusions.

The existing framework, Law No. 10 of 2008, formally established the Supreme National Commission for Accountability and Justice to oversee Iraq’s de-Baathification process. It evolved from the original Coalition Provisional Authority Order Number 1, which was introduced as a transitional measure after 2003.

Coalition spokesperson Aqeel al-Ridaini told Shafaq News that the law was intended to address victims of Saddam Hussein’s regime, but has instead been applied inconsistently through the granting and revoking of exceptions. “This undermines public trust in legal institutions and the state,” he said.

Al-Ridaini recalled that religious authorities had previously urged victims of the former regime to seek justice through the courts rather than through political channels. “Instead of keeping the political process hostage to this law, legislation should clearly prohibit the Baath Party or similar movements in the future,” he added.

The spokesperson noted that the number of candidates excluded from the upcoming elections under this law, combined with criminal restrictions, is unprecedented and “risks political and social instability,” adding that some figures who played a role in overthrowing the former regime have been barred, while others were granted exceptions and remain politically active.

The Independent High Electoral Commission recently announced that more than 627 candidates have been excluded for various reasons, including issues of conduct, provisions of the Accountability and Justice Law, criminal restrictions, corruption charges, and failure to submit required documents such as educational certificates.

Iraq’s parliamentary elections are scheduled for November 11, 2025, with around 30 million of the country’s 46 million citizens eligible to vote.